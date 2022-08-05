The annual event has been on an enforced break since 2019 due to Covid but is set to be back with a bang on Saturday, August 13 on Savile Park.

Visitors can expect a wide variety of animals in different classes including cattle, horses and sheep as well as a jam packed schedule of events throughout the day in the main ring including Vintage Vehicle Parades, Birds of Prey Demonstration, Terrier Racing and more.

A member of the Halifax Agricultural Show Committee said: “Halifax Agricultural Society has organised Halifax’s annual agricultural show since 1838. It has become one of the largest shows of its type in the region, attracting exhibitors, trade stands and many thousands of visitors from Halifax, Calderdale and further afield also.

Halifax Agricultural Show

"After an enforced break since 2019 due to COVID, we are delighted that the Show will be back with a vengeance this year on Saturday, August 13. The experienced, team of dedicated volunteers organising the event has put everything in place to ensure the 2022 Show will be as good or better than ever.

“The show preserves the traditional feel loved by so many people, young and old. Visitors will see many cattle, horses and other animals entered in our wide range of classes. Lots of handicrafts, glorious vegetables and beautiful flowers will be on display. There are traditional rides and exciting attractions as well as wonderful vintage tractors and other vehicles. A very significant number of trade stands are joining us for this first show since the pandemic and there will be lots of places to find delicious food of many different types as well as coffee, gin and beer bars. Something for everyone!

“We encourage people from all communities across Halifax, Calderdale and the wider region to come along next Saturday to enjoy and support this fantastic event.”

Discount tickets are on sale till midnight on Thursday, August 11 at www.halifaxshow.uk/tickets and are excellent value at just £10 for adults, £6 for over 65s and for 5-16 year olds.

Tickets can also be bought at the gates on the day.