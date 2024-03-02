What's on: Halifax Thespians to perform black comedy Twist at Halifax Playhouse next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David, played by Michael Crowley, is a mild-mannered accountant, who sees a sensational way of making a fortune by writing a kiss and tell biography about his venomous wife, Sarah, the nation’s favourite actress from the hit soap Doctors and Nurses.

He then realises that his book will do even better if Sarah, played by Jeanette Kendall, is murdered first. Unfortunately for him, a few obstacles get in his way.

“We have a bickering married couple at the centre of this play,” said Nick Turner, the director.

“The wife is a soap actress, flamboyant and larger than life, the husband, is envious of her. It’s a case of who will murder who first.

"But nothing is as it seems, there are red herrings, tense moments and comedy too.

“The set will be dark with primary colours and lighting to bring out the atmosphere. It should look very dramatic.

“Our cast is fabulous too, with great energy and dynamism. I’m really looking forward to it,” added Nick.

Also starring are Marian Feather, as Mrs Beck; Tom McFadden, as Roberts Woods, Bill Clelland, as Inspector Roots and Laura Duncan, as Hannah, the jewel thief.

The show runs from Tuesday, March 12 to Saturday, March 16 at The Halifax Playhouse. Evenings at 7:30pm plus a 2:30pm Saturday matinee.