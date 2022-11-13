What's On: Halifax town centre bar and restaurant launches 'celebrity dinners' - here is who will be the first guest
A Halifax town centre bar and restaurant has announced a new series of celebrity dinners.
Gin Lane will be inviting some famous faces to give insights into their careers.
The first guest is sports commentator and former professional boxer Johnny Nelson, who will be at the bar and restaurant at Somerset House on Rawson Street on Thursday (November 17) from 7pm.
There will also be opportunities to bid in an auction for unique sporting memorabilia.
To book your place and for more information, email [email protected] or call 01422 320899.
Gin Lane has also recently launched premium Sunday roasts in the stunning Grand Salon of Somerset House.
Owner Gavin Morton said people often ask to visit so they can see inside the beautiful room.
"I'm really excited to open up this fantastic space and architectural genius to the public,” he added.
Somerset House has had many previous incarnations, including a bank and a wedding venue.