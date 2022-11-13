Gin Lane will be inviting some famous faces to give insights into their careers.

The first guest is sports commentator and former professional boxer Johnny Nelson, who will be at the bar and restaurant at Somerset House on Rawson Street on Thursday (November 17) from 7pm.

There will also be opportunities to bid in an auction for unique sporting memorabilia.

To book your place and for more information, email [email protected] or call 01422 320899.

Gin Lane has also recently launched premium Sunday roasts in the stunning Grand Salon of Somerset House.

Owner Gavin Morton said people often ask to visit so they can see inside the beautiful room.

"I'm really excited to open up this fantastic space and architectural genius to the public,” he added.

