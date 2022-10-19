Most of the borough’s schools break up on Friday (October 21) and return on Monday, October 31.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place locally for children and families during that week.

Happy Pelloween

Brodie Maloney, Heather Swift, Kayleigh Brocklehurst, Oakley Keane and Lola Swift at Pumpkins on T'Hill in Ripponden

Sunday, October 30 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm at Pellon Community Garden at the top of Rye Lane in Pellon, Halifax. Spooky games, fun, crafts and prize for best costume. Tickets are free but should be booked at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pelloween-pellon-halloween-community-event-tickets-440885027987

Great Pumpkin Festival

Saturday, October 22 between 10am and 5pm, and Sunday, October 23 between 11am and 4pm in Hebden Bridge town centre. Follow the pumpkin trail and take part in pumpkin carving.

Greetland Ghostly Halloween Trail

Pumpkins on t'Hill owners Jeremy and Lucy Mothersdale

Saturday, October 29 from 5pm until 8pm, starting from Cross Hills Methodist Church car park. Anyone wanting to enter a pumpkin in the trail to be featured along the route should take their entried to St Thomas’ Church on Friday, October 28 between 3.30pm and 6pm.

Pumpkins on t’Hill

Open every day between 9am and 4pm until October 30. Based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, visitors can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles and pumpkin carving, as well as choose pumpkins to take home. No booking required.

Trick or Treat Trail at The Piece Hall

Wear your scariest fancy dress and trick or treat around the shops for some sweet treats with a Halloween trail map. Prizes for the best Halloween costume. From October 27 to October 30. £3 per child. Book via The Piece Hall website.

Family Lego Workshop

At Halifax Central Library on Monday, October at 10.30am. Bricktopia demonstrates how to create spooky Lego mosaics.This is a free event, no booking required.

Gruffalo Adventure

Story time, crafts and trail around Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve in Elland on Tuesday, October 25 at 10.30am. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries

Diwali Celebrations

The Piece Hall is hosting a celebration of the festival of lights with beautiful dance, music, workshops and storytelling on Tuesday, October 25 from 11am to 5pm. Admission is free.

Halloween Dragon Trail

From October 17 to November 4, join Halifax BID for a fun-filled dragon trail around Halifax town centre. Prizes to be won. Pick up a trail from the BID’s hub in Woolshops.

Kids Halloween Party

Free party at Elland Working Men’s Club from 3pm on Sunday, October 30. Admission is free.

Halifax RUFC Halloween Party

At Ovenden Park on Sunday, October 30 from 5pm to 8pm. Buffet and games. Tickets are £4 and available from 07577 751656.

Southowram Village Halloween Trail

Monday, October 31 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Grab a map from Southowram Social Club and visit some of the best decorated houses in the village. £3 per child, includes treat bag and trail map. Pre-booking required by emailing [email protected] Proceeds towards All-Star Academy’s Community Pantomime Fundraiser.

Brighouse Spooky Halloween Trail