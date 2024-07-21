What's on: Hebden Bridge technology festival Wuthering Bytes announces full line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More speakers have been revealed for Hebden Bridge technology festival Wuthering Bytes.

The week-long event, which has been running for over a decade, will kick off with Festival Day on August 23 and bring together hobbyists, engineers, creators and anyone who has a passion for technology.

Nearly a dozen speakers will join Festival Day to deliver a diverse mix of talks, demos and workshops.

Speakers include:

· Professor Simon Lavington, an emeritus professor of Computer Science at the University of Essex, will deliver a talk on the life and work of Dina St Johnston who founded the UK’s first software house.

· Dr Rain Ashford will discuss the history of wearable technology and discuss some of her own experiences of prototyping sensory devices.

· Loula Yorke will chart the evolution of modular synthesis and share her journey in demystifying this ‘dark art’ and making music of her own.

· Dr Michelle Kasprzak, a curator, educator, writer and artist will join to discuss human creativity in the age of AI.

· Dr Herbert Daly, a Senior Lecturer in Computer Science based at the University of Hertfordshire, will delve into the world of mainframes and uncover how this tech platform keeps the global economy moving.

Attendees will also be treated to a chat with Rafatar the Robot, a DIY robot created by engineer Rod Moody who uses facial recognition to engage in verbal conversation.

Dr Laura James, a specialist in engineering new technologies to help people and society, will return to this year’s Festival Day as compère.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: ‘‘From live particle accelerating to rocket engine demonstrations, Wuthering Bytes has established a reputation for unique experiences.

"This year’s event will continue to be bigger and better and we’re incredibly excited to welcome attendees to the historic Birchcliffe Centre for the first time.’’

As the week progresses, attendees can participate in a variety of partner events including the annual conference of the Open Source Hardware User Group, featuring talks and hands-on workshops.

As with previous years, Festival Day will close with a social in the evening, with full details to be announced soon.

For more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk