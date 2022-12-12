The Project Local Santa Float makes its first appearance tonight and will be in and around the town every evening until Friday.

All routes start at 6pm and are subject to the float having access to each street.

Today (Monday) it will be in the Smithy Carr Lane area, stopping at:

The Project Local Santa Float will be touring the streets of Brighouse and district once again this year

Bracken Road

Oakroyd

Cawcliffe Road

Sprindfield Grove

Granny Hall

Slead Avenue

Halifax Road

Garden Road

Rayner Road

Dewhirst Road

On Tuesday, it will be in the Hipperholme area, stopping at:

Bradley Close

Bramley Lane

The Grove

The Drive

The Avenue

Knowle Top Road

Cecil Avenue

Park Close

Lydgate Park

Westfield Avenue

Westfield Drive

On Wednesday, it will be in the Lightcliffe and Bailiff Bridge area, stopping at:

West Avenue

Wakefield Road

Ryecroft Close

Greenfield Avenue

Fairless Avenue

Shirley Grove

Aysgarth Avenue

Bentley Avenue

Victoria Road

Broadacres

Imperial Close

Tufters Fold

Victoria Chase

Beechwood Park

Prospect Way

Cedar Grove

On Thursday, it will be in the Woodhouse area, stopping at:

Woodhouse Lane

Long Fallas Crescent

Shaftsbury Avenue

Armitage Avenue

Archbell Avenue

Glyndon Close

Daisy Road

Wherwell Road

Danebury Road

Stratton Road

Stratton Park

Woodhouse Gardens

Woodhouse Lane

And on Friday it will be in the Healy Wood and Rastrick area, stopping at

Toothill Avenue

Greystone Court

Lyndhurst Grove Road

Lyndhurst Avenue

Long Ridge

Healey Wood Road

Healey Wood Gardens

Victoria Place

Gooder Lane Rastrick Common

School Green

Hions Close

Scholey Road

