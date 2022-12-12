What's On: Here are all the streets in and around Brighouse where the Santa float will visit this week
Father Christmas will be touring the streets of Brighouse this week.
The Project Local Santa Float makes its first appearance tonight and will be in and around the town every evening until Friday.
All routes start at 6pm and are subject to the float having access to each street.
Today (Monday) it will be in the Smithy Carr Lane area, stopping at:
Bracken Road
Oakroyd
Cawcliffe Road
Sprindfield Grove
Granny Hall
Slead Avenue
Halifax Road
Garden Road
Rayner Road
Dewhirst Road
On Tuesday, it will be in the Hipperholme area, stopping at:
Bradley Close
Bramley Lane
The Grove
The Drive
The Avenue
Knowle Top Road
Cecil Avenue
Park Close
Lydgate Park
Westfield Avenue
Westfield Drive
On Wednesday, it will be in the Lightcliffe and Bailiff Bridge area, stopping at:
West Avenue
Wakefield Road
Ryecroft Close
Greenfield Avenue
Fairless Avenue
Shirley Grove
Aysgarth Avenue
Bentley Avenue
Victoria Road
Broadacres
Imperial Close
Tufters Fold
Victoria Chase
Beechwood Park
Prospect Way
Cedar Grove
On Thursday, it will be in the Woodhouse area, stopping at:
Woodhouse Lane
Long Fallas Crescent
Shaftsbury Avenue
Armitage Avenue
Archbell Avenue
Glyndon Close
Daisy Road
Wherwell Road
Danebury Road
Stratton Road
Stratton Park
Woodhouse Gardens
Woodhouse Lane
And on Friday it will be in the Healy Wood and Rastrick area, stopping at
Toothill Avenue
Greystone Court
Lyndhurst Grove Road
Lyndhurst Avenue
Long Ridge
Healey Wood Road
Healey Wood Gardens
Victoria Place
Gooder Lane Rastrick Common
School Green
Hions Close
Scholey Road
Sunnydale Ave