What's On: Here are all the streets in and around Brighouse where the Santa float will visit this week

Father Christmas will be touring the streets of Brighouse this week.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Project Local Santa Float makes its first appearance tonight and will be in and around the town every evening until Friday.

All routes start at 6pm and are subject to the float having access to each street.

Today (Monday) it will be in the Smithy Carr Lane area, stopping at:

The Project Local Santa Float will be touring the streets of Brighouse and district once again this year
    Bracken Road

    Oakroyd

    Cawcliffe Road

    Sprindfield Grove

    Granny Hall

    Slead Avenue

    Halifax Road

    Garden Road

    Rayner Road

    Dewhirst Road

    On Tuesday, it will be in the Hipperholme area, stopping at:

    Bradley Close

    Bramley Lane

    The Grove

    The Drive

    The Avenue

    Knowle Top Road

    Cecil Avenue

    Park Close

    Lydgate Park

    Westfield Avenue

    Westfield Drive

    On Wednesday, it will be in the Lightcliffe and Bailiff Bridge area, stopping at:

    West Avenue

    Wakefield Road

    Ryecroft Close

    Greenfield Avenue

    Fairless Avenue

    Shirley Grove

    Aysgarth Avenue

    Bentley Avenue

    Victoria Road

    Broadacres

    Imperial Close

    Tufters Fold

    Victoria Chase

    Beechwood Park

    Prospect Way

    Cedar Grove

    On Thursday, it will be in the Woodhouse area, stopping at:

    Woodhouse Lane

    Long Fallas Crescent

    Shaftsbury Avenue

    Armitage Avenue

    Archbell Avenue

    Glyndon Close

    Daisy Road

    Wherwell Road

    Danebury Road

    Stratton Road

    Stratton Park

    Woodhouse Gardens

    Woodhouse Lane

    And on Friday it will be in the Healy Wood and Rastrick area, stopping at

    Toothill Avenue

    Greystone Court

    Lyndhurst Grove Road

    Lyndhurst Avenue

    Long Ridge

    Healey Wood Road

    Healey Wood Gardens

    Victoria Place

    Gooder Lane Rastrick Common

    School Green

    Hions Close

    Scholey Road

    Sunnydale Ave

