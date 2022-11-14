Organisers have announced today (Monday) that none other than Sting will play at the historic venue on Tuesday, July 4.

He will be bringing his My Songs world tour to The Piece Hall, featuring his most beloved songs written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career – both with The Police and as a solo artist.

Those hits include ‘Fields of Gold’, ‘Shape of my Heart’, ‘Roxanne’ ‘Demolition Man’, ‘Englishman In New York’, ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Message In A Bottle’ and many more.

Names for next summer's gigs are starting to be announced

Excitement for next summer’s concerts is growing, with The War On Drugs and The Lumineers the first headliners for the shows to be announced last week.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I’m so excited to be able to announce Sting as one of our headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2023.

"Securing an artist of his calibre builds perfectly on line-up of global superstars we played host to last year.

“Fans will absolutely love this concert which spans his full stellar repertoire with hit after hit, and I certainly can’t wait to welcome him to our iconic building.”

Sting is coming to Halifax

Tickets for Sting’s concert go on sale at 9am on Friday (November 18) via ticketmaster.co.uk.

For more information about Live At The Piece Hall and all events at the venue visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Last summer’s Live at The Piece Hall shows – organised by The Piece Hall Trust and promoters Cuffe and Taylor - saw nearly 60,000 music fans treated to performances from the likes of Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paloma Faith and Tom Jones.

Meantime, The Piece Hall has a spectacular Christmas season planned, including shows from Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, Craig Charles, Radio 2 presenter DJ Spooney ,and the welcome return of an ice-rink.