What's On: Here's when Bonfire Night and firework displays are taking place in Halifax, Elland, Todmorden and the rest of Calderdale

Skies over Calderdale will be lit up with showers, rockets and sparks for Bonfire Night.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Across the borough, people will be lighting sparklers and getting together to celebrate.

Here are some of the public bonfires and firework displays taking place in Calderdale.

If you know of an event not listed, please email [email protected]

There are events taking place across Calderdale

    Elland Bonfire

    Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm to 8pm at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground. Organised by Elland Round Table. Tickets available from https://buytickets.at/ellandroundtable

    Siddal Fireworks Disco

    Friday, November 4 from 7pm to 9pm at Siddal Ex-Servicemen’s and Social Club. Free entry.

    Next Level Firework Extravaganza

    Frida, November 4 from 4pm at Next Level, Dean Clough. Free entry.

    Brods Big Bonfire

    Friday, November 4 from 4pm at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme. Tickets are available from behind the club’s bar.

    Todmorden Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks

    Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm at the cricket club. Tickets available from Todmorden Cricket Club, Todmorden News Centre or www.todmordencc.com

    Casa Bonfire Night Party

    Saturday, November 5 at Casa Brighouse from 6pm. DJs, fireworks and a laser show. Tickets from http://skiddle.com/e/36177663

