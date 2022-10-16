What's On: Here's when Bonfire Night and firework displays are taking place in Halifax, Elland, Todmorden and the rest of Calderdale
Skies over Calderdale will be lit up with showers, rockets and sparks for Bonfire Night.
Across the borough, people will be lighting sparklers and getting together to celebrate.
Here are some of the public bonfires and firework displays taking place in Calderdale.
If you know of an event not listed, please email [email protected]
Most Popular
Elland Bonfire
Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm to 8pm at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground. Organised by Elland Round Table. Tickets available from https://buytickets.at/ellandroundtable
Siddal Fireworks Disco
Friday, November 4 from 7pm to 9pm at Siddal Ex-Servicemen’s and Social Club. Free entry.
Next Level Firework Extravaganza
Frida, November 4 from 4pm at Next Level, Dean Clough. Free entry.
Brods Big Bonfire
Friday, November 4 from 4pm at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme. Tickets are available from behind the club’s bar.
Todmorden Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks
Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm at the cricket club. Tickets available from Todmorden Cricket Club, Todmorden News Centre or www.todmordencc.com
Casa Bonfire Night Party
Saturday, November 5 at Casa Brighouse from 6pm. DJs, fireworks and a laser show. Tickets from http://skiddle.com/e/36177663