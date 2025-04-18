What's on: Here's when Brighouse Spring Market is taking place

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Brighouse Spring Market is set to return at the end of this month.

It will take place on Sunday, April 27 from 10am to 4pm.

The event will see stalls fill the streets selling everything from cheese to charms, soaps to sausages and fudge to furniture.

Commercial Street

The independent food, drink and craft sellers will be set up on the streets, with many of the town’s shops, cafes and pubs also open for the day.

It will also feature fun for all the family with live music from the amazing Rock Choir West Yorkshire and more.

Also on that day there will be the annual St George's Day Parade.

The parade will leave the Methodist Church and travel through the town centre from just after 3pm with young people from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides all expected to take part.

For more information on Brighouse Spring Market visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk

