What's on: Iconic Castle Carr Fountain in Calderdale is set to rise again

The annual opening of this hidden Victorian gem will take place on the first Sunday in July.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The Rotary Club of Halifax is once again hosting their annual community walk and operation of the Castle Carr Fountains.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 2.

There will be the well established walk from the parking area just above the Cat i’Th Well pub or for the less energetic a shorter walk from the end of Castle Carr Road.

Entry is by pre booked ticket only which are available via Eventbrite by searching for the event. There are small numbers of tickets available from Woodlesford Newsagents and Harvey’s of Halifax.

    Tickets are limited to ensure safe viewing for all attendees and they are selling fast.

    Visitors need to be aware that the area around the fountains is accessed by a steep, loose surface path that may cause difficulties for people with mobility issues.

