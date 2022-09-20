What's on: Iconic hairstyles from through the ages celebrated at new Halifax exhibition

Beehives, Bobs and Blowdries charts hairstyles through the decades, celebrating the art and skills of hairdressing and some of the most iconic looks of the past 70 years.

It looks at the key innovations in the hair industry, the rituals of the salon environment, technological breakthroughs in salon products and the influence of hair fashion trends.

The exhibition was curated by fashion research consultant and senior academic at Solent University, Donna Bevan, and renowned, award-winning hairdresser Andrew Barton

Exhibition creators Andrew Barton and Donna Bevan.

They wanted to tell the tale of how hairdressing has influenced fashion and popular culture and highlight the importance of sustainability.

The free exhibition is in The Caygill Rooms at The Piece Hall until October 16.

