News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
4 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

What's on: Iftar Under the Stars event is set to take place at Halifax Academy

After last year’s Iftar Under the Stars event at the Piece Hall, 51st Pellon Scout Group and the Halifax Community Fridge have announced that this year’s event is taking place at the Halifax Academy on Wednesday, April 19.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The event will open at 2.30pm and will feature games. activities, stalls and arts and crafts.

The day will end with a complimentary iftar meal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zaheer Khalil, Chair of 51st Pellon Scout Group and District Commissioner for Halifax said: "Ramadhan is a special month for Muslims. It is a time for coming together as a community, and to make an extra effort to show compassion and kindness to all. We are looking forward to hosting the wider community at this iconic location, for what promises to be a memorable event. We would like to thank The Halifax Academy for hosting this special event.

Halifax Academy, Gibbet Street, HalifaxHalifax Academy, Gibbet Street, Halifax
Halifax Academy, Gibbet Street, Halifax
Most Popular

    Hassan Riaz, an Organiser from The Halifax Community Fridge added: "Many people are struggling to provide the most basic of needs during the current cost of living crisis. This event is another way of bringing people together and supporting each other through this difficult time. Our volunteers have been helping vulnerable people for almost 1000 days now, and the need has never been greater. We will continue to support people through the many ongoing initiatives. Events of this nature are essential for building mutual trust and understanding, and contribute towards building a sustainable and cohesive society."

    For tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk. A £2 entry fee is payable on the day, with proceeds going to charity. For stall and sponsorship details email [email protected]

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    Read more: 18 pictures showing rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Hebden ...
    Halifax Community FridgeHalifaxRamadhan