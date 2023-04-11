What's on: Iftar Under the Stars event is set to take place at Halifax Academy

The event will open at 2.30pm and will feature games. activities, stalls and arts and crafts.

The day will end with a complimentary iftar meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaheer Khalil, Chair of 51st Pellon Scout Group and District Commissioner for Halifax said: "Ramadhan is a special month for Muslims. It is a time for coming together as a community, and to make an extra effort to show compassion and kindness to all. We are looking forward to hosting the wider community at this iconic location, for what promises to be a memorable event. We would like to thank The Halifax Academy for hosting this special event.

Halifax Academy, Gibbet Street, Halifax

Most Popular

Hassan Riaz, an Organiser from The Halifax Community Fridge added: "Many people are struggling to provide the most basic of needs during the current cost of living crisis. This event is another way of bringing people together and supporting each other through this difficult time. Our volunteers have been helping vulnerable people for almost 1000 days now, and the need has never been greater. We will continue to support people through the many ongoing initiatives. Events of this nature are essential for building mutual trust and understanding, and contribute towards building a sustainable and cohesive society."

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk. A £2 entry fee is payable on the day, with proceeds going to charity. For stall and sponsorship details email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad