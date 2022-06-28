The event is staged by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge and returns after a two years absence because of the pandemic and is set to take place on August 6 and 7 2022.

Organiser Stuart Bradshaw commented: “Calder Holmes Park in the centre of Hebden Bridge is the perfect setting for the many 100’s of classic and vintage vehicles on display, with mainly different vehicles entered each day.

“As usual the vehicles will be encircled by stalls featuring auto-jumble, clothing, jewellery, gifts and charities as well as for this year, Steampunk related paraphernalia, in conjunction with the Steampunk Weekend that’s also being held in Hebden Bridge over the same weekend.”

The Vintage Weekend back in 2019.

Stuart continued: “In addition there will be a children’s play area, food outlets and a picnic area, with live musical entertainment on each day.

“We know many people have really missed being able to attend the Vintage Weekend and I’m sure they won’t be disappointed with what we’ve got planned for this year.”

Stuart finished by saying, “More information about the event can be found by visiting www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk.