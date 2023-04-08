News you can trust since 1853
What's on in Calderdale: Cossack dancing and dinner at Halifax charity ball for Ukraine

There will be live music, Cossack dancing and more at a ball in aid of the people of Ukraine being held in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read

The fundraising evening at The Arches at Dean Clough on June 24 will also include dinner and an auction.

Proceeds will go to helping to provide aid to people in Ukraine, including buying a second-hand trailer to transport much-needed items.

Tickets are £50 for one person or £500 for a table of ten.

It will be held at The Arches in Dean CloughIt will be held at The Arches in Dean Clough
    For tickets or to donate a raffle prize, email [email protected]

