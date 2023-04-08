What's on in Calderdale: Cossack dancing and dinner at Halifax charity ball for Ukraine
There will be live music, Cossack dancing and more at a ball in aid of the people of Ukraine being held in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
The fundraising evening at The Arches at Dean Clough on June 24 will also include dinner and an auction.
Proceeds will go to helping to provide aid to people in Ukraine, including buying a second-hand trailer to transport much-needed items.
Tickets are £50 for one person or £500 for a table of ten.
For tickets or to donate a raffle prize, email [email protected]