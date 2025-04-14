What's on in Halifax at Easter: These are the events taking place in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse over Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From duck races to Easter egg trails, there’s plenty going on in Calderdale over Easter.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the events taking place across the borough.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge has announced that its annual Easter Monday Duck Race is set to return on Easter Monday, April 21.

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge has announced that its annual Easter Monday Duck Race is set to return on Easter Monday, April 21.

The event sees a crowd of ducks race down the river watched by excited crowds along the banks in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business race will take place at 3pm followed by the main race at 3.15pm.

Throughout the day in Hebden Bridge there will also be charity street stalls, a fairground and live entertainment.

For more information visit www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk

The Halifax children’s museum is inviting people to join them to celebrate the beauty of nature and learn more about Our Wonderful World over Easter.

Brighouse Easter Egg Trail

The Easter Bunnies will be hiding hand-painted ceramic eggs around the shops in Brighouse town centre this Easter.

The event takes place in Brighouse town centre until April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be the chance to win prizes and enjoy some chocolate eggs on the trail.

The Piece Hall will host a four days of markets this Easter.

As well as the trail there will be the chance to meet Alice and the Easter Bunny on April 16 in the town centre.

There will also be a bubble workshop at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on April 16 at 1pm.

For more information visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk

Easter On T’Hill

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play.

Hole Head Farm in Ripponden has been holding Easter events from the end of March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an Easter trail, tractor rides, crafts and the chance to meet bunnies, chicks and lambs.

Advance tickets must be purchased and the last dates are April 18 to 21.

For more information visit eventsonthehill.co.uk

Easter at Eureka!

The Halifax children’s museum is inviting people to join them to celebrate the beauty of nature and learn more about Our Wonderful World over Easter.

The event will take place until April 21.

Activities include an interactive story walk, nature inspired crafts and learning how to help wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information visit play.eureka.org.uk/event/our-wonderful-world

Easter Markets at The Piece Hall

The Halifax venue will host a four days of markets this Easter.

There are set to be 60 stalls selling crafts, local produce, and delicious food and drink as well as live entertainment.

The markets will be taking place on:

Friday, April 18 – 10am to 8pm

Saturday, April 19 – 10am to 8pm

Sunday, April 20 – 10am to 6pm

Monday, April 21 – 10am to 4pm

For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Quad-Rebuild's Easter Fayre

The family fun event is set to take place on Sunday, April 20, from 10am to 4pm at Saville Park Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a day full of family-friendly activities aiming to raise awareness and help those affected by spinal cord injuries.

For more information visit www.facebook.com

Elland Easter Children’s Fun Day

Elland Community Events Committee is hosting an Easter Charity Children’s Fun Day on Saturday, April 19 .

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm in Elland town centre.

Each child that takes a painted egg or Easter bonnet will receive a free Easter egg.

There will be stalls and a bouncy castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information visit www.facebook.com/ellandcommunityhub

Pace Egg Plays

Traditionally on Good Friday, Pace Egg Plays take place in the Upper Calder Valley.

The play - once a common tradition across the North of England - tells the story of St George taking on contenders such as Bold Slasher and the Black Prince of Paradine, and features mock combat scenes.