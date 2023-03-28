News you can trust since 1853
What's on in Halifax at Easter: These are the events taking place in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and rest of Calderdale over Easter weekend

From Pace Egg plays to Easter crafts, there is plenty going on in Calderdale over Easter.

By Abigail Kellett and Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Here are some of the events taking place across the district.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The annual duck race is returning to Hebden Bridge once again this year, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.

    The event will take place on Monday, April 10 and see a crowd of ducks race down the river watched by excited crowds along the banks in the town.

    The first race will be the business race at 3pm, followed by the main race.

    Throughout the day there is a variety of entertainment, including children’s rides, charity stalls and live music from a local bands.

    Heptonstall Pace Egg

    This year’s Heptonstall Pace Egg play will take place on Good Friday (April 7) in Weavers Square.

    The play - once a common tradition across the North of England - tells the story of St George taking on contenders such as Bold Slasher and the Black Prince of Paradine, and features mock combat scenes.

    Performances will take place at:

    11.15am Heptonstall Pace Egg

    12.30pm Heptonstall Pace Egg

    2pm Heptonstall Pace Egg

    3pm Midgley Pace Egg

    4pm Heptonstall Pace Egg

    The Hillmillies will be dancing between plays

    The Piece Hall

    The Piece Hall is hosting a family Easter hunt every day between April 1 and April 16.

    Visitors can collect a trail from the Visitor Centre and search around The Piece Hall shops to find the hidden clues before claiming an exciting chocolate treat.

    There is also a decorating a chocolate egg workshop on April 1, Easter crafts on April 30 and Ramadan crafts on April 29.

    And between April 7 and April 16, the roller rink returns with kids and mixed-age session, lessons and roller disco evenings.

    For more information and to book any of these events, visit The Piece Hall website at https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

    Elland Easter Fun Day

    On Saturday April 8, Elland will be filled with Easter-themed fun.

    The Elland Easter Fun Day takes place in Elland Square and Coronation Street Car Park between 11am and 3pm and will include an Easter trail, egg painting competition, Easter bonnet competition and games.

    For more information, search Elland Easter Fun Day on Facebook.

    Quad Re-Build Easter Fair

    All the fund of the fair comes to Savile Park Moor on Sunday, April 9.

    There will be kids’ rides, bouncy castles, an Easter egg hunt and various stalls in aid of Quad-Rebuild, which helps people with spinal injuries.

    Entry is free and the event runs from 10am to 4pm.

