Ben Rushton was a key part of the chartism – the first mass movement driven by the working classes – in Halifax and led a procession from the town to Huddersfield protesting against the massacre at Peterloo.

On Sunday, David Glover will lead a walk tracing the approximate route of Rushton’s funeral.

Walkers will gather at Friendly Fold in Ovenden from 9am, setting off at 9.15am, for a 1.5 mile paved walk to Lister Lane.

People can take part in return for a donation to Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery.