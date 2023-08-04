News you can trust since 1853
What's on in Halifax: Celebration of Halifax chartist hero Ben Rushton takes place this weekend

A celebration of a Halifax chartist hero is being held on Sunday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read

Ben Rushton was a key part of the chartism – the first mass movement driven by the working classes – in Halifax and led a procession from the town to Huddersfield protesting against the massacre at Peterloo.

On Sunday, David Glover will lead a walk tracing the approximate route of Rushton’s funeral.

Walkers will gather at Friendly Fold in Ovenden from 9am, setting off at 9.15am, for a 1.5 mile paved walk to Lister Lane.

People can take part in return for a donation to Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery.

There will also be a performance by a group of actors at the cemetery commemorating the chartists and there will be guided tours of chartist graves in the cemetery, the opportunity to read the words of the charter, and to sign a replica.

