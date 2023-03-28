News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
30 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

What's on in Halifax: Ellie Sax announces summer show at The Piece Hall

She has played at festivals and nightclubs around the world but Ellie Sax is returning to Halifax this summer for a huge show.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

She and her saxophone will be at The Piece Hall on Friday, August 11 for what will be her biggest show yet at the venue.

"Expect Ibiza classics and all the top dance tracks you know and love brought to life with Ellie's amazing musical talent,” said The Piece Hall. The show starts at 7pm and tickets are on sale now from https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/ellie-sax/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more about When is Hebden Bridge Duck Race? Everything you need to know about this year's event including how to buy tickets HERE

Ellie Sax at The Piece Hall
Ellie Sax at The Piece Hall
Ellie Sax at The Piece Hall
HalifaxIbiza