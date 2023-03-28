She and her saxophone will be at The Piece Hall on Friday, August 11 for what will be her biggest show yet at the venue.

"Expect Ibiza classics and all the top dance tracks you know and love brought to life with Ellie's amazing musical talent,” said The Piece Hall. The show starts at 7pm and tickets are on sale now from https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/ellie-sax/

