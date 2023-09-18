What's on in Halifax: New Christmas parade for Halifax town centre that organisers say will be event 'people want to mark on their calendars'
The family-friendly event will be created and choreographed by Calderdale’s Handmade Productions – the creative specialists behind the well-known Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade which attracts thousands of people every year.
It is being commissioned and coordinated by Discover Halifax – the organisation responsible for attracting people to Halifax – and will take place on Saturday, November 18.
Many details are still under wraps but organisers are promising a “fun, spectacular and unforgettable carnival-style parade, perfect for children and adults – a Christmas event like nothing they will have seen before”.
Discover Halifax has also helped pay for the Christmas parade from its own finances, which are earmarked for initiatives that help Halifax businesses thrive.
Discover Halifax’s project manager, Chloe McNeill, said organisers are hoping the parade will reach more people than a traditional lights switch-on.
“Our previous Christmas switch-on events were always very popular but because they were static, they didn’t reach as many people as we’re expecting the parade to.
"Handmade Productions are seasoned experts at this kind of moving event and their artistic, practical and logistical skills promise to make this an incredible festive event with massive wow factor.
"Definitely one not to be missed!
"This is the kind of event people will want to mark on their calendars and visit the town centre for so we’re putting a huge amount of energy into publicising it well and sharing the details people will need for making plans.
“Nothing quite like this has been done here before and we’re expecting the public’s support and enthusiasm to be massive.”
The parade will mark the launch of a whole programme of Christmas events taking place across Halifax.
These include competitions, gifting trees, Christmas elves, ticket and chocolate giveaways, a Christmas tree festival, letters to Santa, upgraded Christmas lights, and the production of a special Christmas story for the town.
There will be free performances by choirs and bands throughout town too.
Discover Halifax invested in new Christmas lights for the town centre last year and said then it was taking 2022 to regroup and come up with a new Christmas launch event for 2023.