What's on in Halifax: New date for Piece Hall market cancelled after strong winds forecast
A Piece Hall market cancelled after strong winds were forecast has been rearranged.
By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:26pm
The makers market that was due to take place last month at the historic venue will now be held on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, between 10am and 4pm both days.
There will be 40 stalls of tempting local produce including food, drink, crafts and clothing.
Local artisan sellers will be offering everything from delicious pies, cakes, fudge and cheeses to handmade jewellery, cushions, scarves and shawls.