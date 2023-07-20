What's on in Halifax: Organisers of biggest South Asian music and culture festival in Europe coming back to Halifax for Piece Hall Mela
The organisers of Sandwell and Birmingham Mela - the biggest South Asian music and culture festival in Europe – are returning to the iconic landmark to present the free event on Saturday, August 5 from 1pm until 8pm.
Featuring some of the UK’s leading DJs and musicians, the mela will present an exciting programme for all the family, from Bhangra workshops to craft activities including mini silk screen painting and Moroccan clay pot painting.
The performers include Usman Farooqi, DJ Kizzi, Babbu Chander, Raj Kaul, Harmz Matharu, Omar Malik, Rajasthani Qawwali Group and Dhol Frequency.
The mela is one of a host of events taking place at The Piece Hall this summer, from family craft sessions to Calderdale Pride.
On August 13, the venue will welcome fitness guru Joe Wicks for two giant workout sessions.
For more details, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/