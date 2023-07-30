Circa 70s Ephemerite Anecdote: Tony Baker Retrospective will be at the Crossley Gallery at Dean Clough.

The display shows how Tony’s artwork evolved over his life – from collages, to photography, printmaking, political symbolism and digital media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his training in Fine Art at Leeds Polytechnic in the 1970s, Tony worked as a designer and then moved into teaching Art and Film at Leeds City College.

Dean Clough in Halifax

Most Popular

During the 1980s, he pursued music, forming a post-punk band – Household Name – and several other groups.

Four years ago, the Arts Charity at Dean Clough suggested that a book of his work that Tony published in 2017 should be made into an exhibition.

Work was underway on the project but Tony was diagnosed with a brain tumour and he died in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad