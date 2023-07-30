News you can trust since 1853
What's on in Halifax: Teacher and punk musician's exhibition opens at Halifax's Dean Clough

An exhibition of work by a teacher and former punk musician is opening in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Circa 70s Ephemerite Anecdote: Tony Baker Retrospective will be at the Crossley Gallery at Dean Clough.

The display shows how Tony’s artwork evolved over his life – from collages, to photography, printmaking, political symbolism and digital media.

Following his training in Fine Art at Leeds Polytechnic in the 1970s, Tony worked as a designer and then moved into teaching Art and Film at Leeds City College.

Dean Clough in HalifaxDean Clough in Halifax
    During the 1980s, he pursued music, forming a post-punk band – Household Name – and several other groups.

    Four years ago, the Arts Charity at Dean Clough suggested that a book of his work that Tony published in 2017 should be made into an exhibition.

    Work was underway on the project but Tony was diagnosed with a brain tumour and he died in 2021.

    His family have since taken up the charity’s offer and the exhibition will run from August 6 to October 22.

