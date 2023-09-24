News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

What's on in Hebden Bridge: See a pumpkin turned into a T-Rex and much more at Calderdale town's pumpkin trail

Cleverly-carved pumpkins will be popping up all over Hebden Bridge once more.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This year’s Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail takes place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 and will explore how climate change will affect habitats.

There will be 12 fun and interactive scenes and a live carve of a pumpkin to create a T-Rex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to take part in both pumpkin carving and sand sculpture workshops.

Picture from last year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin TrailPicture from last year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail
Picture from last year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail
Most Popular

    The event has been organised by Hebden Royd Town Council in partnership with sculptor experts Sand in Your Eye.

    There will also be information about energy-saving solutions from Calderdale Green New Deal, the chance to give broken items a fresh lease on life at the Mytholmroyd Repair Cafe, and learn about plastic waste reduction from the Women's Institute and Weightsed.

    Fair Share and Calder Food Support will be sharing their mission to promote affordable, sustainable food and there will details about nature conservation opportunities with Brearly Fields, High Hirst Woodmeadow, and Hardcastle Craggs.

    Related topics:Hebden BridgeCalderdaleHebden Royd Town Council