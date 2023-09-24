Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail takes place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 and will explore how climate change will affect habitats.

There will be 12 fun and interactive scenes and a live carve of a pumpkin to create a T-Rex.

Visitors will be able to take part in both pumpkin carving and sand sculpture workshops.

Picture from last year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

The event has been organised by Hebden Royd Town Council in partnership with sculptor experts Sand in Your Eye.

There will also be information about energy-saving solutions from Calderdale Green New Deal, the chance to give broken items a fresh lease on life at the Mytholmroyd Repair Cafe, and learn about plastic waste reduction from the Women's Institute and Weightsed.