What's on in Hebden Bridge: See a pumpkin turned into a T-Rex and much more at Calderdale town's pumpkin trail
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year’s Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail takes place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 and will explore how climate change will affect habitats.
There will be 12 fun and interactive scenes and a live carve of a pumpkin to create a T-Rex.
Visitors will be able to take part in both pumpkin carving and sand sculpture workshops.
The event has been organised by Hebden Royd Town Council in partnership with sculptor experts Sand in Your Eye.
There will also be information about energy-saving solutions from Calderdale Green New Deal, the chance to give broken items a fresh lease on life at the Mytholmroyd Repair Cafe, and learn about plastic waste reduction from the Women's Institute and Weightsed.
Fair Share and Calder Food Support will be sharing their mission to promote affordable, sustainable food and there will details about nature conservation opportunities with Brearly Fields, High Hirst Woodmeadow, and Hardcastle Craggs.