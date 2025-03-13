What's on in West Yorkshire at Easter: Four days of markets with 60 stalls announced for Halifax
Halifax will host a four days of markets this Easter.
Following the success of its Christmas markets, The Piece Hall has announced it will host the events every day from Friday, April 18 until Monday, April 21.
It is expecting 60 stalls selling crafts, local produce, and delicious food and drink.
There will also be love entertainment throughout the four days.
The markets will be open from 10am until 8pm on the Friday and Saturday, 10am until 6pm on the Sunday and 10am until 4pm on the Monday.