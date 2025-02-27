What's on in West Yorkshire: Goths travel from all over the UK for Halifax's first festival of its kind as 2026 date announced
The three-day event, held earlier this month, saw people travelling from across the UK, with more than half of tickets being sold to people from outside Calderdale.
It included music, talks and more at venues across the town.
The Grayston Unity, which worked with The Book Corner and Beetl3juice on the festival, posted: “If you ever wondered what impact music/culture can have on the economy of Halifax, 57 per cent of ticket buyers for this weekend’s first Halifax Goth Festival are from out of the borough with many travelling some distance (London, Glasgow, Bath to name just a few).”
The line-up included High Parasite, Gary Marx of The Sisters of Mercy in conversation with John Robb, an evening of gothic literature with writers Michael Stewart and Claire O’Callaghan, and a show from Rose of Avalanche.
Next year’s event will take place from February 13 to February 15.