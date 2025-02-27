Organisers of Halifax’s first goth festival have announced the event will take place again next year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day event, held earlier this month, saw people travelling from across the UK, with more than half of tickets being sold to people from outside Calderdale.

It included music, talks and more at venues across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grayston Unity, which worked with The Book Corner and Beetl3juice on the festival, posted: “If you ever wondered what impact music/culture can have on the economy of Halifax, 57 per cent of ticket buyers for this weekend’s first Halifax Goth Festival are from out of the borough with many travelling some distance (London, Glasgow, Bath to name just a few).”

High Parasite are among the acts at the first Halifax Goth Festival

The line-up included High Parasite, Gary Marx of The Sisters of Mercy in conversation with John Robb, an evening of gothic literature with writers Michael Stewart and Claire O’Callaghan, and a show from Rose of Avalanche.

Next year’s event will take place from February 13 to February 15.