What's on in West Yorkshire this weekend: Family friendly music festival to take place in Brighouse this Sunday
The event runs from 12pm to 7pm and will feature a festival stage, funfair rides and food stalls as well as face painting, games stalls and a bouncy castle.
Dale Castell, from organisers Our House, said: “It's an event for all ages and offers the opportunity for parents to give their kids a taste of a proper dance music festival with full stage and light production, fairground rides, a food village, sensory tent, star wars characters and lots more.
“We also invite various local charities to set up stalls to raise money for their causes. Attending this year are Athletic Minds Foundation, Overgate Hospice, Focus4Hope and 2Wish.”
Tickets are available at www.skiddle.com.
