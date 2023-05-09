News you can trust since 1853
What's on: Inter-Arts Festival is set to take place in Halifax this month

The Inter-Arts Festival is set to take place from Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 21 in Halifax.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Alongside the Art and Word Exhibition taking place at at The Everybody Gallery, Artworks, Halifax, which is available to view from Thursday and Sunday during the festival, there will be a number of workshops and events for people to enjoy.

Here are some of the events available during the festival:

Living Sculpture with Sarah O'Boyle – Friday, May 12 at 1pm to 3pm.

Carol Hodge
Carol Hodge
    Performance Party Event, with Carol Hodge, Keiron Higgins, Pryzm, Dawn Bland, Skye Shadowlight, Eileen Wright, Victoria Shone and your host Fiona Love – Saturday, May 13 at 7pm.

    Meditation and talk with author and poet John Siddique – Sunday, May 14 at 1pm

    Artist talk with Skye Shadowlight – Sunday, May 14 at 3pm

    Workshop with cartoonist and illustrator Zeke Clough – Thursday, May 18 from 1pm to 3pm

    A New Kingdom by Linda Hodges PhotographyA New Kingdom by Linda Hodges Photography
    A New Kingdom by Linda Hodges Photography

    Soundscape Meditation and Sketchbook Inspiration with Fiona Pattison and Jane Pugh – Friday, May 19 from 1pm to 3pm

    There will also be a meet the artists event on Saturday, May 20 from 1pm to 3pm and on the last day of the festival, Sunday, May 21, there will be a Well Woman event between 1pm and 3pm.

    Founder of Inter-Arts Festival, Fiona Love Pattison, said: “This work is a reflection over 2019 - 2023; in 2019 we decided on the theme Invisible Made Visible and then in March 2020 the pandemic hit. It impacted all of us, in every way.

    "Inter-Arts Festival did deliver the Invisible Made Visible online, but now it’s time for some of that work to be out into the gallery space. Our Hope, Faith, Belief theme came after and this is whatever you interpret it to mean, it is different for everyone.

    “Every festival is different, and brings a new energy and subject matter, this is a good time to come together. A time to pause and reflect on where we have been and where we are now.”

    For more information visit www.interartsfestival.com

