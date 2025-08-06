What's on: New artisan market is set to take place in Northowram this weekend

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
A new artisan market is set to take place in a Calderdale village this weekend.

Northowram Artisan Market will be at Northowram Community Centre on August 9.

The event will run between 1pm and 5pm.

There will be an array of local crafters selling a wide range of handmade crafts with everything from crochet to bath bombs.

Northowram Community Centre. Picture: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Northowram Community Centre. Picture: Google Street View

Organisers Kerry and Lucy shared: “We are a non-profit market, and all monies raised will be donated to local causes close to our hearts.

"We’ll have something for everyone, so why not pop down and have a look on Saturday, August 9.”

