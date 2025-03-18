What's on: New monthly Halifax market set to begin this weekend at Dean Clough

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

This weekend will see the first monthly artisan market take place at Dean Clough, Halifax.

Dean Clough has partnered with RSH Artisan Markets which already operates successful markets in Skipton, Haworth, Settle and Bingley.

From Sunday, March 23, Dean Clough will host monthly markets that promise a blend of local artistry and unique handmade goods, including food and drink, alongside live music and engaging workshops.

Dean Clough.

The event will take place from 10am to 3pm.

There will be 45 stall holders including hand crafted items, home made pastries and bakes, speciality food including jams and chutneys, teas, gins, sweets, fashion, pet supplies, jewellery, soaps, candles, memorabilia, Wildlife Trust, and more.

Richard Feather, who operates RSH Artisan Markets alongside his wife Susan, said: “When we were approached by the Dean Clough team, we jumped at the opportunity to host our artisan markets there.

"It is such a celebrated and iconic destination, with a compelling history and stunning backdrop.

"Our traders are already queuing to become regular stall holders, and we anticipate the event will be a huge success.”

