What's on: Northowram Scarecrow Event is set to return this bank holiday weekend

The event will run over the bank holiday weekend, from April 29 to May 1, and will see a variety of straw-filled creations for people to find as well as entertainment and refreshments.

As well as being able to wander around the village spotting the scarecrows there are a number of other events happening across the weekend.

There will be an opening ceremony, weather permitting, at 12pm on Saturday, April 30 at Club on Northowram Green’s car park.

Last year's Northowram Scarecrow Event

There will be a demonstration by the 28 Haworth Home Guard at the recreation ground also on the Saturday at 2.30pm and 3.30pm, weather permitting.

There will also be a tombola, face painters, a dog show at The Shoulder of Mutton on Sunday and a Brass Band on Monday.

Also on Monday Upper Lane Stables there will be a number of activities including a dog agility and handling competition, as well as spinning wheel demonstration and more.