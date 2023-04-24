News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
3 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
4 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
5 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
6 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

What's on: Northowram Scarecrow Event is set to return this bank holiday weekend

The Northowram Scarecrow Event is set to return this weekend.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

The event will run over the bank holiday weekend, from April 29 to May 1, and will see a variety of straw-filled creations for people to find as well as entertainment and refreshments.

As well as being able to wander around the village spotting the scarecrows there are a number of other events happening across the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be an opening ceremony, weather permitting, at 12pm on Saturday, April 30 at Club on Northowram Green’s car park.

Last year's Northowram Scarecrow EventLast year's Northowram Scarecrow Event
Last year's Northowram Scarecrow Event
Most Popular

    There will be a demonstration by the 28 Haworth Home Guard at the recreation ground also on the Saturday at 2.30pm and 3.30pm, weather permitting.

    There will also be a tombola, face painters, a dog show at The Shoulder of Mutton on Sunday and a Brass Band on Monday.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Also on Monday Upper Lane Stables there will be a number of activities including a dog agility and handling competition, as well as spinning wheel demonstration and more.

    For more information on the event visit www.northowramscarecrows.co.uk

    Read More
    Read more: Sky turns purple over Calderdale as the Northern lights display can b...