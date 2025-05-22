What's on over Spring bank holiday weekend in Halifax, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

Here are some of the events taking place in Calderdale this bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todmorden Carnival

The annual event will take place on Saturday, May 24 and the theme for this year’s carnival is the History of Public Services.

The parade will set off at 12.30pm from Sanworth Street and make its way to Centre Vale Park, with the streets filled with children and adults in fancy dress as they take part in the foot tableau.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fun fair at Todmorden Carnival, Centre Vale Park

There will also be a fun fair on the park from Thursday, May 22 to Sunday, May 25.

Killer Queen

Killer Queen have been performing their tribute to Queen’s concert since 1993 and are back for another live performance at The Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

The show on Saturday, May 24 will begin at 7.30pm.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Killer Queen recreates the high energy, powerful phenomenon that was Queen live.

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/killer-queen-25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

European Stone Carving Festival 2025

Halifax Minster is hosting an international festival of traditional stone carving where apprentice stonemasons, master stonemasons and sculptors from all over Europe will compete against each other to create new works in just two days.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 24 from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, May 25 from 10am to 5pm.

The event will be held in the grounds of Halifax Minster, with live music, local stalls and food and drink available throughout both days and an auction on Sunday.

For more information visit hxminster.churchsuite.com

An Evening with Lord Ian Botham

Lord Ian Botham, the former England captain, will be at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Sunday, May 25 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the 1980s, he was part of a golden generation of all-rounders in world cricket. The 1981 Ashes, which England won 3-1, have since come to be known as Botham’s Ashes for his starring performances with bat and ball.

In 2007, Botham was knighted for his services to cricket and to charity.

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/botham

Pennine Spring Music Festival 2025

Pennine Spring Music takes place each year in Heptonstall. Singers and players from the local area and further afield gather to rehearse and perform.

All concerts take place in the historic church of St Thomas in Heptonstall village.

The event runs from Monday, May 26 to Saturday, May 31.

For more information visit penninespringmusic.co.uk