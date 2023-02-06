What's On: Piece Hall announces half-term petting zoo due to be there next week cancelled
A petting zoo due to be at Halifax’s Piece Hall next week for half-term has been cancelled.
The venue had planned to offer the chance for youngsters to hold and feed a host of animals on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
It has posted on social media: “We’re really sorry for any disappointment caused but the petting farm due to be coming to The Piece Hall this half-term has let us know they are no longer able to join us.
"There will be plenty of other family arts and craft activities during the week plus a free animal and nature trail for children to take part in, plus our Mini Makers Market.”