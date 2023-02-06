News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

What's On: Piece Hall announces half-term petting zoo due to be there next week cancelled

A petting zoo due to be at Halifax’s Piece Hall next week for half-term has been cancelled.

By Sarah Fitton
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

The venue had planned to offer the chance for youngsters to hold and feed a host of animals on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

It has posted on social media: “We’re really sorry for any disappointment caused but the petting farm due to be coming to The Piece Hall this half-term has let us know they are no longer able to join us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There will be plenty of other family arts and craft activities during the week plus a free animal and nature trail for children to take part in, plus our Mini Makers Market.”

The Piece Hall
Most Popular
    Read More
    What's On: Things to do in Halifax and rest of Calderdale during February half-t...
    Halifax