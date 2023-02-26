Organisers of the Santa sleigh which tours streets around Halifax every Christmas, Halifax Round Table, say they are in desperate need of new members.

If they do not get enough people joining them, 2022’s sleigh run will have been the last.

"I said before we did last year’s sleigh there is a chance it could be our last run - this is still very much the case,” said Halifax Round Table Chairman Daniel Hales.

Halifax Round Table members with some of the Calderdale Lighthouse team

"If people wish this to continue for the kids, we need new members or sadly the tradition will end.”

This year’s Santa’s sleigh tour raised £1,918 – a record amount for the event’s recent years.

The money has been donated to Calderdale Lighthouse, which helps vulnerable families across Calderdale and beyond.

Halifax Round Table has thanked everyone who helped them make the event possible, including other Round Table groups, Halifax Ladies Circle, Tangent and Ravenscliffe High School.

"Other places that help this happen are Stonelake Halifax, who let us have the use of a vehicle for each night,” said Daniel.

"Beds by Design very kindly stored the sleigh for us after every night – without them we would have to leave it out with the risk of damage, or worse.

"Nestle gave us enough sweets to give out so this left us able to give more money to Calderdale Lighthouse. We also had a huge donation from Esurv Chartered Surveyors.”

He urged anyone interested in joining Halifax Round Table to contact him.

“If you like to go out and about and do different events, such as axe throwing, football, cycling, walking or less strenuous like a pool night, snooker, get in touch.

"If there are any events you'd like to run with our help, again, get in touch.

