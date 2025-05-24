What's on: Rising star joins Piece Hall headliner at Halifax show this summer
Henry is the very special guest of Australian man of the moment Dean Lewis who headlines The Piece Hall’s iconic open-air courtyard on Thursday June 26.
Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk
Guildford-born Henry has the world at his feet. At just 21-years-old, he has already amassed more than 600 million streams worldwide, and secured a spot in the Top 10 most viewed UK artists on TikTok in both 2022 and 2024 – joining the ranks of Central Cee, Charli XCX, and Coldplay.
After signing a global deal with Sony Music’s Columbia Records and Robots & Humans, Henry released his debut single, the heartfelt pop anthem You Were There For Me.
2024 was a landmark year for Henry. He completed his first sold-out headline world tour, which took him across the UK, Europe, the USA, and Australia.
Headliner Dean Lewis has as sold more than six million albums and EPs worldwide, and his music has attracted 13 billion streams to date.
He has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase with more than seven million followers on social media. He has toured the world, playing more than 400 shows and festivals.
TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 includes 36 headline shows from the likes of Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Gary Barlow, Simple Minds, Roger Daltrey, Anastacia, Weezer, Pendulum, The Libertines, James, Travis, Faithless, Texas, Khruangbin, and Rag’n’Bone Man.
For more information on the shows please visit thepiecehall.co.uk
