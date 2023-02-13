What's on: Romantic films on offer at Halifax Vue this Valentine's Day

After all, Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be just about the love shared between two partners, love comes in all shapes and sizes. Which is why Vue has selected four films to screen especially for V-Day, all showcasing very different kinds of love.

To kick things off, 25 years since its original release, the timeless love story of Jack and Rose is back with Titanic. In celebration of its anniversary, James Cameron's multi-Academy Award-winning film has been remastered for the big screen in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. With a cast headed by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the ‘unsinkable’ Titanic - at the time, the largest moving object ever built.

For those looking for a more uplifting spectacle, Bridesmaids will also be returning to the big screen for Valentine’s Day. Starring some of the top names in comedy, the ensemble cast tells the story of a maid of honour and a bridesmaid, competing over who is the bride's best friend. Expect lots of laughs from the likes of Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

Another classic celebrating a big anniversary is Sleepless in Seattle, which is returning to Vue 30 years after it graced screens for the first time. The timeless rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan tells the story of Sam who, after losing his wife, moves to Seattle with his son Jonah in an attempt to start a new life. 18 months later, Sam is still grieving – while Jonah is desperate for a new mother.

Finally, brand new just in time for Valentine's Day, comes the third instalment of the blockbuster Magic Mike film franchise, the musical comedy Magic Mike's Last Dance. The creative team behind the first film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has reunited to create the magic again. Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “No matter who you choose to spend Valentine’s Day with, there are some fun titles for everyone returning to the big screen at Vue.

