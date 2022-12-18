None other than Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, and their three children, were at this afternoon’s performance of Panto Ever After’s Aladdin at The Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough.

Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and niece of King Charles III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband Mike is a former rugby union player who appeared in this year’s ITV show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Widow Twankey from the pantomime at the Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough

Most Popular

He was born in Otley in Leeds and went to the independent public school Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield.

Members of the audience and cast have been taking to social media to express their surprise and delight at seeing the family there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panto Ever After told the Courier they think the Royal Family members may also have been at their pantomime in Halifax last year.

"It was a real surprise to learn that the whole family were in the audience,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall

"They really enjoyed the show and joined in with all the fun of the show, along with everyone else in the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that they also came to see us last year at The Viaduct Theatre, when we produced our pantomime Sleeping Beauty. We hope they returned knowing they their whole family would have a fantastic time again.

"It was a pleasure to perform for them, and all the amazing audiences that have been to see our pantomime and will do throughout the run to Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wish Mike and Zara and everybody a very Merry Christmas and would love to welcome them back again next year.”

Aladdin is being performed at The Viaduct Theatre tomorrow (Sunday, December 18) at 11am and 3pm; Tuesday, December, 20 at 3pm; Wednesday, December 21 at 3pm; Thursday, December 22 at 3pm; Friday, December 23 at 3pm; Saturday, December 24 at 11am and 3pm; and Monday, December 26 at 11am and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £17 for adults, £12.50 for children and concessions and a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children) is £49.

The theatre box office is open from 9.30am until 4.30pm and can be reached on 01422 849227 or at [email protected] .