What's On: Surprise as ROYALTY in audience at Halifax pantomime today

There were some very special royal guests in the audience at a pantomime performance in Halifax today (Saturday).

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 11:43pm

None other than Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, and their three children, were at this afternoon’s performance of Panto Ever After’s Aladdin at The Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough.

Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and niece of King Charles III.

Her husband Mike is a former rugby union player who appeared in this year’s ITV show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Widow Twankey from the pantomime at the Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough
    He was born in Otley in Leeds and went to the independent public school Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield.

    Actors from the pantomime have posted on Twitter that the members of the Royal Family were in Halifax at the show, and members of the audience and cast have been taking to social media to express their surprise and delight at seeing the family there.

    Aladdin is being performed at The Viaduct Theatre tomorrow (Sunday, December 18) at 11am and 3pm; Tuesday, December, 20 at 3pm; Wednesday, December 21 at 3pm; Thursday, December 22 at 3pm; Friday, December 23 at 3pm; Saturday, December 24 at 11am and 3pm; and Monday, December 26 at 11am and 3pm.

    Tickets are £17 for adults, £12.50 for children and concessions and a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children) is £49.

    Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall

    The theatre box office is open from 9.30am until 4.30pm and can be reached on 01422 849227 or at [email protected] .

