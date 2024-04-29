What's on: The Cragg Challenge returns this June with charity running and cycling events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It took a global pandemic and a royal funeral to delay the annual event in recent years, but after a successful return in April 2023 it’s back this year in what is hoped will be its new slot.

On Sunday, June 23, Cragg Road (the newly renamed ‘Oliver Collinge Climb’ and longest continuous climb in England) will host the 2024 Cragg Challenge.

Phil Rodda, Chair of the Organising Committee, said: “Once again there will be a host of running and cycling events with something for everyone of any age or ability.

"The charities being supported this year are Overgate Hospice and Cancer Research UK”.

He gave thanks to this year’s main sponsors – Hebden Royd Town Council, Kudos, Weir Scaffolding and Workout Wonders - for their support.

Phil added: “The organising committee have once again managed to cram all events into a much shorter road closure window, meaning that Cragg Road will only be closed from 8am until around 12.30pm.”

Provisional timings are:

8.15am – The new Cragg 35 Sportive, a figure of eight route starting and finishing at Royd Ices with a mid-ride stop at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

8.30am – The Oliver Collinge Climb (schools relay) attempting a new record for the entire climb from bottom to top.

Four runs, 10 mile, 10K, 5K, and 1 mile, start at Royd Ices between 9am and 10.15pm

Events conclude with a cycle ascent at around 11am with the road reopening around midday.

There will be activities at the start/finish near Royd Ices, including a café, stalls, live music, and entertainment hosted by Calder Valley Radio.