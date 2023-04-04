Returning to the big screen this Easter, catch comic book hero Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, showing now at Vue. When the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy - aka Shazam - and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

One for the whole family to enjoy from April 5, The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows legendary plumber Mario as he discovers an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi, leading to the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom. There, Mario finds princesses, platforms and peril in the King of the Koopas, Bowser. The film is packed with some of the games’ most beloved characters, including Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong.

For history buffs, Mummies is sure to appeal. Follow the fun adventures of three Egyptian mummies who live in an underground secret city, hidden in ancient Egypt. The trio includes a princess, a former charioteer, and his younger brother along with their pet baby crocodile. Through a series of unfortunate events, the mummies end up in present-day London and embark on a wacky and hilarious journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family.

Fans of D&D have a lot to look forward to, with Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves coming to the big screen this Easter on 31 March. Based on the fantasy tabletop board game, it follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic.

While adventurers at heart will be delighted to catch Toto and his friend in their fourth film outing as they attempt rescue his egg children after they're taken away for a gourmet food event in Little Eggs: An African Rescue follows the gang as they encounter hungry crocodiles, a trio of clueless hippos, lots of crazy monkeys and even the King of the Jungle himself.

And especially for the tiddlywinks, a back-to-back special of the beloved Zog and The Gruffalo's Child will be showing at Vue over Easter.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen content at Vue Entertainment, said “We’ve got a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment on show this half term offering a perfect escape for some quality family time this Easter.

“Parents and children can come along, switch off and immerse themselves in great stories.”