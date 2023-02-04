What's on: These films will be shown at an open-air cinema at Shibden Park in Halifax this summer
The UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema, Adventure Cinema, is coming to Halifax this summer.
Elvis, Mamma Mia and Top Gun: Maverick are all going to be shown at Shibden Park in Halifax during June.
Elvis will be shown on Friday, June 16, Mamma Mia will be on the big screen on Saturday, June 17 and Top Gun: Maverick will round off the trio of films on Sunday, June 18.
The films will be at 9.55pm.
Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted to announce that 2023s tour will be our biggest yet! This season’s selection of films feature something for everyone, from award-winning new releases to old school classics and films for the whole family - and is perfect for those who love the cinema and the great outdoors. We can’t wait to bring everyone together once again for some unforgettable cinema experiences.”
For more information and tickets visit www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/shibden-park