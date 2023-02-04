Elvis will be shown on Friday, June 16, Mamma Mia will be on the big screen on Saturday, June 17 and Top Gun: Maverick will round off the trio of films on Sunday, June 18.

Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted to announce that 2023s tour will be our biggest yet! This season’s selection of films feature something for everyone, from award-winning new releases to old school classics and films for the whole family - and is perfect for those who love the cinema and the great outdoors. We can’t wait to bring everyone together once again for some unforgettable cinema experiences.”