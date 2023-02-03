From petting zoos and crafts to theatre shows and a baby rave, we’ve compiled this guide – hopefully with something for everyone.

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once Upon a Time at Eureka! Children’s Museum. Guest performers The Magic Lantern will bring their curious contraption that travels the land with its crew of storytellers, musicians and puppeteers between February 11 and February 19. And from February 20 to February 26, there will be the Magical Story Jars Story Mixing Station to mix the best story in the entire kingdom. To book, visit the Eureka! website.

Crafts at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Most Popular

Sunday, February 12

2pm: Dommy B: Spark the Goblin Wizard at Square Chapel. A fun family show for children aged five and over. Tickets are £9.50 for adults and £8.50 for children.

Monday, February 13

10.30am – 11.30am: Clay modelling at Hebden Bridge Library. Suitable for four to 11 years. Admission is £2 or free for Passport to Leisure card holders. To book, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries

Halifax Central Library.

Tuesday, February 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am – 12pm: Valentine’s Day textile hearts workshop at The Piece Hall. A workshop for parents and children to create a beautiful Valentine’s Day heart wall hanging. Admission is £7.50. To book visit The Piece Hall website.

10am – 12.30pm: Valentine’s Day family crafts at The Piece Hall. A free drop-in session where you can make Valentine’s Day cards and origami hearts.

Wednesday, February 15

Square Chapel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am – 3pm: Free petting farm at The Piece Hall. Enjoy feeding and holding a host of animals including rabbits, meerkats, birds of prey and even a miniature donkey. There will also be animal-inspired crafts to do between 11am and 2pm.

Thursday, February 16

10.30am – 11.30am: Hamma beads at Hebden Bridge Library. Create some wonderful Hama Bead creations, use your imagination or a template. Suitable for four to 11 years. Admission is £2 or free for Passport to Leisure card holders. To book, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries

10.30am – 11.15am: Half-term craft at Elland Library. Make felt card holders to protect your precious library cards! Suitable for ages six to 12. Admission £2 or free for Passport to Leisure card holders. To book, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eureka! Halifax

11am – 3pm: Free petting farm at The Piece Hall. Enjoy feeding and holding a host of animals including rabbits, meerkats, birds of prey and even a miniature donkey. There will also be animal-inspired crafts to do between 11am and 2pm.

2pm – 3pm: Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet story and crafts. Enjoy reading an extract from the book and taking part in a craft activity in the Imaginarium. Suitable for ages eight to 12. Admission is £3 or £2 for Passport to Leisure card holders. To book, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalelibraries

Friday, February 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am – 3.15pm: Weave a wall hanging at The Piece Hall. Parents and children can work together to make a beautiful and unique all-natural wall hanging to take home and enjoy. Four sessions to choose from. Admission is £7.50. To book, visit The Piece Hall website.

Saturday, February 18

10am – 12.15pm: Storytelling with Sophie Edgar at The Piece Hall. Join local author Sophie Edgar in the stretch tent for a live interactive storytelling of ‘The Magical Kite Ride’ – a rhyming story featuring local landmarks. Storytelling takes place at 10am – 10.45am and 11.30am – 12.15pm. Suitable for ages four to 11. Admission is £4. To book, visit The Piece Hall website.

10am – 4pm: Mini Makers Market at The Piece Hall. There will be 30 stalls of tempting local produce including food, drink, crafts and clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.30am and 2.30pm: Boomchikkaboom’s Family Race at Square Chapel. Expect good music, dance routines, singing, a snow machine, parachute fun, photo booth and more. For children aged from birth to eight. Tickets booked in advance are £5 for under ones, £7 for children and £8 for adults.

Sunday, February 19

11am – 2pm: Vegetable printing. Make your own unique vegetable art prints at this free family drop-in craft session.

10am – 4pm: Mini Makers Market at The Piece Hall. There will be 30 stalls of tempting local produce including food, drink, crafts and clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad