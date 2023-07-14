What's on: Touring tribute show Dire Streets is coming to Halifax's Square Chapel
Halifax’s Square Chapel is set to play host to Dire Streets, a tribute show celebrating The Best of Dire Straits.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Fans of Dire Straits can experience all the hits live including Money for Nothing, Private Investigations, Romeo and Juliet, Walk of Life and many more.
The six-piece band is made up of some top tribute musicians and is set to deliver an entertaining show.
Dire Streets will be at Halifax Square Chapel for one night only on July 22.
Tickets are available at squarechapel.co.uk