What's on: Touring tribute show Dire Streets is coming to Halifax's Square Chapel

Fans of Dire Straits can experience all the hits live including Money for Nothing, Private Investigations, Romeo and Juliet, Walk of Life and many more.

The six-piece band is made up of some top tribute musicians and is set to deliver an entertaining show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dire Streets will be at Halifax Square Chapel for one night only on July 22.

Touring tribute show Dire Streets is coming to Halifax's Square Chapel. Picture: Paul Dyer

Most Popular