What's on West Yorkshire: 19 amazing pictures from this year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail invited visitors to this year’s event which had the theme ‘Pumpkins at the Pictures’.

Hebden Royd Town Council commissioned creative collective Sand In Your Eye to conjure themed pumpkin displays to represent iconic characters from world-class cinema.

Supported by volunteers from Hebden Bridge Rotary Club and the Friends of the Picture House, the trail invited visitors to find the pumpkin scenes, enjoy pumpkin activities and experience Sand In Your Eye’s live pumpkin carve of Yoda from Star Wars.

Here are 19 pictures from this year’s event.

