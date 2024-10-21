What's on West Yorkshire: 19 amazing pictures from this year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
Hebden Bridge was full of movie characters with a difference over the weekend – they were all made of pumpkins!

Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail invited visitors to this year’s event which had the theme ‘Pumpkins at the Pictures’.

Hebden Royd Town Council commissioned creative collective Sand In Your Eye to conjure themed pumpkin displays to represent iconic characters from world-class cinema.

Supported by volunteers from Hebden Bridge Rotary Club and the Friends of the Picture House, the trail invited visitors to find the pumpkin scenes, enjoy pumpkin activities and experience Sand In Your Eye’s live pumpkin carve of Yoda from Star Wars.

Here are 19 pictures from this year’s event.

Oscar Ottaway and Jed Parrett at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

1. Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Oscar Ottaway and Jed Parrett at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

There was plenty to see at do at this year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

2. Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

There was plenty to see at do at this year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Aiden and Ava Lovett at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

3. Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Aiden and Ava Lovett at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Sienna, Tim and Jocelyn Parker at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

4. Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Sienna, Tim and Jocelyn Parker at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

