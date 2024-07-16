Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are in full swing for this year’s Hebden Bridge Bridge Weekend on August 3 and 4 at Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge.

Rotary Organiser Stuart Bradshaw said: “The event has been the main funding source for our Club, which has this year surpassed our goal of raising more than half a million pounds since 2007, mostly awarded to local charities, schools, clubs and societies.

“Pre-booking of vehicles is now due to close on July 22 for this year’s event, late entries on the day are however, very welcome.

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 3 and 4 this year.

"With a wide variety of entrants from across the North of England and the Midlands, the event proves to be one of the north’s premier attractions for classic, vintage and veteran vehicles”.

Apart from during the pandemic a car rally has been held in August every year since 1982, with the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge running it since 2006.

Stuart continued: “On the Saturday it’s classic cars and motorcycles registered from 1977, replica or kit cars, military vehicles and tractors, on the Sunday it’s mainly veteran or vintage day, with classes for anything registered before 1978. Many people visit us on both days because of the variety on offer.

"Add to all that, the live musical entertainment, full food and drinks court, a children’s funfair and all the different stalls that circle the field, including a return this year for some Steampunk stalls who are there in conjunction with the Steampunk Weekend that’s also being held in Hebden Bridge over the same weekend and it truly is a wonderful event with something for everybody.”

The event will be open each day from 10am to 5pm and more information can be found at www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk.