What's on West Yorkshire: The Cragg Challenge is set to return for 2025

The Oliver Collinge Climb, the iconic relay undertaken by schoolchildren as part of The Cragg Challenge, is back for another record-breaking attempt on Sunday, June 22.

The relay climbs up the longest hill on the longest Sunday, covering a distance of 8.5k.

It’s a team event, designed to illustrate what can be achieved by working together.

At the bottom of the hill primary school pupils celebrate their participation.

The Oliver Collinge Climb, named in memory of the well-loved local schoolteacher and sportsman who died aged 28 from a rare form of cancer, is open to children of all ages and entry is free via local schools.

The record time set last year, stands at 36 minutes and 28 seconds.

The climb is part of The Cragg Challenge, a day of events that includes one mile, 5k, 10k, 10 mile, Cycle Climb and Sportive

This year a cycle time trial will also be added to the schedule. The event is set to be all on Cragg Road which is closed to traffic for the duration of the climb.

It is electronically timed and the riders will be released individually prior to the normal cycle ascent taking place.

Phil Rodda, Chair of the organising committee for The Cragg Challenge, said: “Thanks to the generous support from main sponsors Hebden Royd Town Council, Ryburne Kudos, Revoplas and Weir Scaffolding, it is possible to maintain the ‘free-to-enter’ status.

"Also a thank you to all those additional supporters and volunteers contributing to make this possible.

“Entries are now open in all categories, all accessible via our website www.craggchallenge.co.uk.”