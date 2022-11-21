There was plenty of festive spirit in Mytholmroyd on Saturday Light up the Valley came to the town.

Crowds were treated to a feast of fun and entertainment at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

There were ice sculpture carving, a Santa’s grotto, a festive market and a host of acts performing.

The event concluded in the evening with the switching-on of Mytholmroyd’s Christmas lights.

Organisers have thanked everyone who supported the event and are appealing for ideas for next year’s event. Anyone who can help should email [email protected] .

The fun continues on Thursday when is is Hebden Bridge’s turn to host Light up the Valley.

There will be a festive market and late-night shopping across the town and the chance to see Santa on his ice sleigh in Hebden Bridge Town Hall’s courtyard.

Performances will come from Fat Cat Brass, Drum Machine, Winter Sprites, Glow-Calvos, Hebden Bridge Junior Band and local school choirs.

There will also be appearances from the Christmas Tree Fairies the Handmade Parade Dagon.

The event will include the switching-on of the lights on Hebden Bridge Christmas tree.

