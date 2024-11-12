When are The Piece Hall Christmas markets: Six weeks of Christmas markets to start at Halifax's Piece Hall including vintage helter-skelter and Victorian carousel
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the landmark for the markets which are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 15.
Each one will see 50 stalls selling everything from beautiful jewellery and stylish homeware to pet accessories, fruity cider and special gins.
Musical entertainment will be provided by around 60 different acts, performers and community music groups including brass bands, gospel and traditional choirs, morris dancers and stilt walkers.
In the run-up to Christmas, a Victorian carousel will also return to The Piece Hall, joined this year by a vintage helter-skelter.“Our Christmas markets have always been hugely popular, and last year gave us the busiest day The Piece Hall has seen since it re-opened,” said CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson.
"We’ve been asked to extend them for some time now so this year they run almost up to the big day itself with a fantastic programme of entertainment from local performers to really get us all in the festive mood.
"Our courtyard is stunning all year round but looks extra special sprinkled with Christmas magic.”
The Christmas Market is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 8pm, and on Sundays from 10am until 4pm, on the following weekends:
Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17
Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24
Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1
Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8
Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15
Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22
