When is Elland Bonfire: Organisers of one of Calderdale's favourite bonfires announce this year's date and when tickets go on sale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Organisers of a massively popular Calderdale bonfire have announced when this year’s event will be held.

Elland Bonfire will take place on Saturday, November 2 and tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 1 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/elland-round-table

Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire being list at 5.30pm and children’s fireworks from 6.15pm followed by the main display at 7pm.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £3 for children.

The event is organised by Elland Round Table, with proceeds going to local good causes.

Related topics:CalderdaleOrganisersTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.