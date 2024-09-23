When is Elland Bonfire: Organisers of one of Calderdale's favourite bonfires announce this year's date and when tickets go on sale
Organisers of a massively popular Calderdale bonfire have announced when this year’s event will be held.
Elland Bonfire will take place on Saturday, November 2 and tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 1 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/elland-round-table
Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire being list at 5.30pm and children’s fireworks from 6.15pm followed by the main display at 7pm.
Tickets are £6 for adults and £3 for children.
The event is organised by Elland Round Table, with proceeds going to local good causes.
