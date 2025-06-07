One of the most popular events in Halifax is back for 2025.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Charity Gala takes place on Saturday, June 14 at Manor Heath Park from 11am.

Crowds are expected to line the streets to watch as the gala parade makes its way through the town centre to the park for the official opening between noon and 12.30pm.

Here is everything you need to know about the day.

Last year's Halifax Gala parade

When does the parade start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procession will set off from the car park of Eurkea! Children’s Museum at 11.30am.

What is the parade route?

The floats, dancers, gala queen and other procession participants will make their way to Manor Heath Park via the following route: Church Street, Square Road, Horton Street, Union Street, Market Street, Old Market, Corn Market, King Edward Street, Commercial Street, Portland Place, Skircoat Road, Heath Road, Skircoat Green Road, Manor Heath Road.

Will roads be closed?

A parking suspension has been agreed with Calderdale Council for the entire route, with signs going up asking people not to park.

Roads will be closed while the parade passes through and there will be no access to the train station from approximately 11.30am for around 15 minutes.

What will there be to see and do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a host of stalls, games and activities at Manor Heath Park for people to enjoy.

In the main arena, entertainment will include performances from Magpie Movers, Magic Matt, The Faxettes, and Miss Stacey School of Dance.

How much are tickets?

Tickets on the day are £6 for adults, £3 for pensioners and children aged five to 16. Family tickets (for two adults and two children) are £15.