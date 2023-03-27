When is Hebden Bridge Duck Race? Everything you need to know about this year's event including how to buy tickets

The popular event will take place on Monday, April 10 in Hebden Bridge town centre.

As well as the races to watch, there will a host of entertainment to enjoy, including a funfair in St Pol Car Park on Bridge Gate and market stalls.

The Business Race will take place first, at 3pm, when red, blue and yellow ducks will make their way down Hebden Water in the middle of Hebden Bridge. The main race will follow.

Peter Lord, Dave Freeth and Richard Halliwell, official duck throwers, at a previous duck race

Roger Benn, from event organisers Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, said, “It’s wonderful that events are happening again in HX7 and the Easter Monday Duck Race is a firm family favourite.

"Tickets for both races can be bought online at www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk, by scanning the QR code on any of the posters people see around or from the Rotary stall in St Georges Square in Hebden Bridge each weekend up to the race day.

"2023 promises to be a big year for our rotary club, as since 2007 our club has given away in grants to local, national and international charities, organisations and good causes over £490,000.

"Each penny of which has come from the wider community to go back to the wider community!

"With all the profits from the duck race going into the same pot, we’re hoping this event will help us reach our £500,000 target!”

For more details visit the club’s website at www.hebdenbridgerotary.org.uk

